He's a determined player, Salman Butt on Pakistan cricketer cementing his place in the Test team

Salman Butt said Fawad Alam is a determined player

Salman Butt: “Fawad Alam, what a knock. Determined”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has praised batsman Fawad Alam for his determination and strong performances as of late.

His comments come after Fawad scored a superb century in the Test series against New Zealand and followed it up with another strong performance against South Africa.

In the two-Test series against the Proteas, Fawad amassed 170 runs, which included a top score of 109, at an average of 56.66.

“Fawad Alam, what a knock. Determined!” Salman said on Twitter.

