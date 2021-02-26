Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has praised batsman Fawad Alam for his determination and strong performances as of late.
His comments come after Fawad scored a superb century in the Test series against New Zealand and followed it up with another strong performance against South Africa.
In the two-Test series against the Proteas, Fawad amassed 170 runs, which included a top score of 109, at an average of 56.66.
@iamfawadalam25 what a knock 👏👏👏. Determined!
— Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) January 27, 2021
“Fawad Alam, what a knock. Determined!” Salman said on Twitter.
