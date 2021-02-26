Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas is the best of the best when it comes to the highest percentage of deliveries in the good length zone in Tests since 2006.

Abbas beat legendary players like Australia’s Glenn McGrath and South Africa’s Vernon Philander.

He was also better than compatriot Mohammad Asif and Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood.

The 30-year-old had 48.5 percent of his deliveries in the good length zone, which was a fair way higher than South Africa seamer Kyle Abbott, who was second on the list with 46.6 percent.

Highest percentage deliveries in good length zone in tests since 2006. ⁦@Mohmmadabbas111⁩ pic.twitter.com/D50ez6jaKm — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) February 17, 2021

McGrath, Asif and Hazlewood finished third, fourth and fifth respectively.

