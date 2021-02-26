Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain expressed his delight at the fact that legendary South Africa speedster Dale Steyn is part of the Quetta Gladiators team for the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Steyn is set to play for the Gladiators in their match against the Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

The Gladiators will be looking to secure a much-needed win after losing their first two games.

Hasnain admitted that he is excited about playing alongside Steyn and said it will “be great sharing [the] dressing room with you”.

Welcome to Quetta Gladiators legend 😍😍

Would be great sharing dressing room with you #WeTheGladiators https://t.co/AIHXec5FwU — Mohammad Hasnain (@MHasnainPak) February 25, 2021

“Welcome to Quetta Gladiators legend. [Will] be great sharing [the] dressing room with you,” the 20-year-old said on Twitter.

