Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim believes big-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan is “up there with the best that Pakistan has”.

This comes after Sharjeel smashed a sensational century in the Kings’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

Sharjeel hammered 105 runs off 59 balls, which included nine boundaries and eight sixes.

Even though Sharjeel’s knock went in vain as Islamabad won the match by five wickets, Imad was mightily impressed with the 31-year-old.

Imad Wasim "Sharjeel Khan played brilliantly. I think he showed that he is back in form and very much up there with the best that Pakistan has and I hope he continues to perform like that" #PSL6 #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/H3T7NznQEr — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 24, 2021

“Sharjeel Khan played brilliantly. I think he showed that he is back in form and very much up there with the best that Pakistan has and I hope he continues to perform like that,” Imad was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t have muscles like him, Mohammad Hafeez on six-hitting behemoth

Coming Soon Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes No Results Vote Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 2716 ( 75.63 % ) No 875 ( 24.37 % ) Back

Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 2716 ( 75.63 % ) No 875 ( 24.37 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related