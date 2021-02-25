Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that he doesn’t have muscles like West Indies six-hitting behemoth Chris Gayle.

Hafeez’s comments came when Gayle asked him what bat he was using during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hafeez starred with the bat in the Lahore Qalandars’ victory over the Quetta Gladiators, which is the team Gayle plays for.

Gayle made 68 runs off 40 balls, which included five boundaries and five sixes, but Hafeez outshined him with an unbeaten 73, which came off 33 deliveries and included five boundaries and six sixes.

“Chris Gayle was talking about the willow so I told him I don’t have muscles like you so I need to have a better bat than anyone else,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1282 ( 4.68 % ) Karachi Kings 3565 ( 13.01 % ) Lahore Qalandars 5140 ( 18.76 % ) Multan Sultans 1271 ( 4.64 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1516 ( 5.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14619 ( 53.37 % ) Back

