Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan said he will continue playing fearless cricket, whether it be against pace bowlers or spinners.

He also made it clear that he has “never compromised on my hard work, effort and motivation”.

Rizwan has been on a run-scoring rampage as of late as he accumulated 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan is currently the highest run-scorer with 112 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 71, at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 138.27.

“I have never compromised on my hard work, effort and motivation, and left the results to Almighty Allah. I am playing fearless cricket and I am not thinking much about whether it is a swinging delivery or a spinning one,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Sultans’ next game will be against the Lahore Qalandars on Friday.

