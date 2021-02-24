Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer and Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz said he really likes Haider Ali since he is such an explosive batsman.

This comes after Haider led the Zalmi to a six-wicket victory in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against the Multan Sultans on Tuesday.

Haider smashed an unbeaten 24 off just eight balls, which included two boundaries and two sixes.

“Haider Ali is an explosive batsman and I really like him. He has a lot of shots and has an aggressive approach towards the game. In [a] T20 tournament, you need such players in your side,” Wahab told Cricket Pakistan.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: World-class and top five, Herschelle Gibbs on wonderful Pakistan player

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 5108 ( 87.08 % ) No! 758 ( 12.92 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 5108 ( 87.08 % ) No! 758 ( 12.92 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related