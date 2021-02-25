Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said he “needed an innings like this” after he smashed an unbeaten 82 in the Lahore Qalandars’ nine-wicket win over the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zaman was named Man of the Match for his special knock, which came off 52 balls and included eight boundaries and two sixes.

While the 30-year-old was very pleased with his knock, he also knows it was a step in the right direction to getting back into the national team.

“I needed an innings like this as I had been trying to play one like this for a while,” Zaman, who last played for Pakistan in November 2020, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Luckily I had some time off in which I worked on my batting and all that work paid off today which is very pleasing. My plan was to play like I normally do and based on my preparations for the PSL, the idea was not to hit the ball too hard but play it based on merit.”

