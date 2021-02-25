Timing rather than hitting hard, Pakistan player with a lot of power says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he has been working hard on timing the ball rather than just trying to hit hard.

He noted that for the past 18 months, he has combined a mixture of timing and power when looking to go big.

Having put in the hard yards, the 40-year-old, who is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is glad that “it’s working for me at the moment”.

“This is something I’m working on in the last one-and-a-half years, where I’m not trying to hit it really hard, just time the ball and get power behind it,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“So that’s really working for me. I need to work really hard to get these things and I’m really happy it’s working for me at the moment.”

In the PSL, Hafeez has made scores of 33 not out and 73 not out.

Thanks to his efforts with the bat, the Qalandars have won both their games and currently sit atop the PSL points table.

