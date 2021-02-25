Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has heaped praise on England wicketkeeper-batsman Joe Clarke, saying he is a “gun player”.

This comes after Clarke starred with the bat in the Kings’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) opener against the Quetta Gladiators, which they won by seven wickets.

Clarke smashed 46 runs off 23 balls, which included six boundaries and three sixes.

“The way Joe Clarke started, he’s a gun player, he’s absolutely fantastic to watch. I’ve played with him before and I’m very happy that he has announced himself at the PSL,” Imad was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

