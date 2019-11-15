Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has admitted that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas reminds him of legendary Australia seamer Glenn McGrath.

Waqar noted that like McGrath, Abbas is extremely smart and continuously bowls in the channel that troubles batsmen.

In October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in the two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

However, Waqar pointed out that the pitches in Australia for the upcoming two-Test series, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane, will be a lot different and hopes Abbas “adapts quickly”.

“Abbas is a very smart bowler, he knows what he’s doing, reminds me a bit of Glenn McGrath – he bowls that channel really well,” Waqar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “He’s been in great form the last time Pakistan played Australia but those pitches were very different. I hope he adapts quickly.

“Unfortunately he couldn’t play the three-day game because he had a problem with his teeth but hopefully he’ll play the two-day game and be ready.”

McGrath is no doubt one of the greatest pace bowlers Australia ever produced as he claimed 563 wickets in 124 Tests at an average of 21.64. He also picked up 381 wickets in 250 ODIs at an average of 22.02.

In regards to his Twenty20 International career, McGrath snapped up five wickets in two matches at an average of 15.80.

