Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Mohammad Rizwan has made it clear that he has a good relationship with fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Rizwan, who has been in sublime form lately, has overtaken Sarfaraz as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, but he insisted that there is no bad blood between them.
“I share [a] good relationship with him [Sarfaraz Ahmed] and other members of the team as a united team is important to achieve good results on the field,” the 28-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.
In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.
Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.
He also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.
In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan, who captains the Multan Sultans, is currently the highest run-scorer with 112 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 71, at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 138.27.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Might not open the batting anymore, Pakistan player considering demoting himself down the order