Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he might not open the batting anymore in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This comes after he only scored seven runs in the Gladiators’ opening match against the Karachi Kings, which they lost by seven wickets.

Sarfaraz dropped himself down to number four in the Gladiators’ next game against the Lahore Qalandars and enjoyed a lot more success as he made 40 runs off 33 balls, which included five boundaries.

Even though the Qalandars went on to win the game by nine wickets, Sarfaraz doesn’t think he will take on the role of an opener again anytime soon.

“Although I opened, I will re-evaluate where the team requires me to bat in future matches. Our middle order also struggled so I will sit down with the management and prepare the strategy for upcoming matches,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Having started their PSL 6 campaign with two straight losses, the Gladiators will be looking to bounce back and secure their first win when they go up against the Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

