Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he owes bowling coach Waqar Younis, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam a lot.
Rizwan noted that the three of them believed in him and backed him to excel as an opener in T20 Internationals.
“Wiki [Waqar Younis] bhai deserves a lot credit for this [my improved performance and strike-rate] because he always believed that I was a top-order batsman,” the 28-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.
“Misbah [Misbah-ul-Haq] bhai and Babar [Azam] bhai also backed me as an opener as well during New Zealand tour despite difficult conditions.”
Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.
In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.
Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.
He also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.
In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan, who captains the Multan Sultans, is currently the highest run-scorer with 112 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 71, at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 138.27.
