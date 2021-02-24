Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Veteran England all-rounder Ravi Bopara has heaped praise on the Pakistan trio of Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Amad Butt, saying they are “fantastic players”.

Malik and Wahab are two of the most experienced players in Pakistan right now.

As for Amad, he is an up-and-coming fast bowler who has done well in domestic cricket, but has yet to make his international debut.

“I like the team that we have got, some of the experienced players that we have here, they are fantastic players like Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Amad Butt. I think all the players we’ve got are very experienced,” he said on Peshawar Zalmi’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Bopara scored 50 in the one match he has played for the Zalmi, while Malik has made 37 runs in two games at an average of 37.

Wahab has taken two wickets in two matches at an average of 40.50, while Amad scored 23 not out and took one wicket in the one game he featured in.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1129 ( 4.41 % ) Karachi Kings 3185 ( 12.45 % ) Lahore Qalandars 4378 ( 17.11 % ) Multan Sultans 1107 ( 4.33 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1304 ( 5.1 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14489 ( 56.62 % ) Back

