Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle has admitted that he never thought he would play with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Gayle has been playing alongside Sarfaraz, who captains the Quetta Gladiators, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In fact, the 41-year-old heaped praise on Sarfaraz, saying he is “one of the most successful captains of Pakistan in recent times”.

“I never thought I would be playing with Sarfaraz [Ahmed] who is one of the most successful captains of Pakistan in recent times,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has always been one of my favorite players, Chris Gayle on Pakistan big-hitter not picked by any team for PSL 6

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1051 ( 4.28 % ) Karachi Kings 2919 ( 11.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3923 ( 15.98 % ) Multan Sultans 1016 ( 4.14 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1220 ( 4.97 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14419 ( 58.74 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1051 ( 4.28 % ) Karachi Kings 2919 ( 11.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3923 ( 15.98 % ) Multan Sultans 1016 ( 4.14 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1220 ( 4.97 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14419 ( 58.74 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related