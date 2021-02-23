Never thought I would play with him, Gayle on highly successful Pakistan player

Chris Gayle said he never thought he would play with Sarfaraz Ahmed

Chris Gayle: “I never thought I would be playing with Sarfaraz [Ahmed] who is one of the most successful captains of Pakistan in recent times”

West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle has admitted that he never thought he would play with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Gayle has been playing alongside Sarfaraz, who captains the Quetta Gladiators, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In fact, the 41-year-old heaped praise on Sarfaraz, saying he is “one of the most successful captains of Pakistan in recent times”.

“I never thought I would be playing with Sarfaraz [Ahmed] who is one of the most successful captains of Pakistan in recent times,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

