West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle has admitted that he never thought he would play with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Gayle has been playing alongside Sarfaraz, who captains the Quetta Gladiators, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
In fact, the 41-year-old heaped praise on Sarfaraz, saying he is “one of the most successful captains of Pakistan in recent times”.
“I never thought I would be playing with Sarfaraz [Ahmed] who is one of the most successful captains of Pakistan in recent times,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
