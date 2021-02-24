Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
England all-rounder Ravi Bopara believes Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal is one of the best batsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Akmal is currently the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament, but Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who plays for the Karachi Kings, is hot on his heels.
The 39-year-old has scored 1,579 runs in 58 PSL matches, which includes three centuries and nine fifties, at an average of 28.70 and a strike-rate of 137.90.
In the current edition of the PSL, he has amassed 42 runs in two games at an average of 21 and a strike-rate of 123.52.
“Kamran Akmal as well, who is one of the best batsmen in the PSL as his record shows, so it’s a very strong and dangerous team,” Bopara said on Peshawar Zalmi’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
