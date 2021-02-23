Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Flamboyant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle said Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has always been one of his favourite players.

Shehzad was one of the big-name players that didn’t get picked by any of the teams for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, the 41-year-old still rates him highly, especially as he has played with Shehzad in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“It’s [Ahmed] Shehzad, since I have played with him in the CPL as well. He has always been one of my favourite players,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s always batting, even after a net session is over, Chris Gayle on Pakistan player hungry to succeed

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1051 ( 4.28 % ) Karachi Kings 2919 ( 11.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3923 ( 15.98 % ) Multan Sultans 1016 ( 4.14 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1220 ( 4.97 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14419 ( 58.74 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1051 ( 4.28 % ) Karachi Kings 2919 ( 11.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3923 ( 15.98 % ) Multan Sultans 1016 ( 4.14 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1220 ( 4.97 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14419 ( 58.74 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related