Chris Gayle said Ahmed Shehzad has always been one of his favourite players

Flamboyant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle said Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has always been one of his favourite players.

Shehzad was one of the big-name players that didn’t get picked by any of the teams for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, the 41-year-old still rates him highly, especially as he has played with Shehzad in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“It’s [Ahmed] Shehzad, since I have played with him in the CPL as well. He has always been one of my favourite players,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

