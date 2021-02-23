Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Flamboyant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle said Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has always been one of his favourite players.
Shehzad was one of the big-name players that didn’t get picked by any of the teams for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).
However, the 41-year-old still rates him highly, especially as he has played with Shehzad in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
“It’s [Ahmed] Shehzad, since I have played with him in the CPL as well. He has always been one of my favourite players,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
