World-class and top five, Herschelle Gibbs on wonderful Pakistan player

Karachi Kings head coach Herschelle Gibbs believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam “is a world-class player and is in the top five [batsmen] in all formats around the world”.

Azam has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

Azam is currently playing for the Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 24 runs off 20 balls, which included three boundaries, in the team’s seven-wicket win over the Quetta Gladiators.

“Babar Azam is a world-class player and is in the top five [batsmen] in all formats around the world. He is a wonderful batsman and cricketer and understands his game,” Gibbs was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The best players also make low scores at times and its part and parcel of the game. I had a couple of words with him yesterday and he is not fazed by it which is sign of good temperament.”

The Kings’ next game will be against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

