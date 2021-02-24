Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Peshawar Zalmi captain and left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said he wants to win the best bowler award in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wahab noted that he has come close to winning the prestigious award a few times, but is tired of falling short every time.

In the two games the Zalmi have played thus far, the 35-year-old has taken two wickets at an average of 40.50 and an economy rate of 10.12.

“I have never been the best bowler of the tournament. I came close to achieving that target in the past seasons but wasn’t able to do that. I want to continue my good performance in the event for my side,” Wahab told Cricket Pakistan.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Such an explosive hitter, Wahab Riaz on 20-year-old Pakistan player he really likes

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1176 ( 4.47 % ) Karachi Kings 3354 ( 12.75 % ) Lahore Qalandars 4672 ( 17.77 % ) Multan Sultans 1173 ( 4.46 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1389 ( 5.28 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14532 ( 55.26 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1176 ( 4.47 % ) Karachi Kings 3354 ( 12.75 % ) Lahore Qalandars 4672 ( 17.77 % ) Multan Sultans 1173 ( 4.46 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1389 ( 5.28 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14532 ( 55.26 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related