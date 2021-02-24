Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said Allah is rewarding Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who has been in red-hot form as of late.

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan is currently the highest run-scorer with 112 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 71, at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 138.27.

Imad admitted that he wished Rizwan was still with the Kings as he “would have made our team even stronger”.

However, Rizwan parted ways with the team and was snapped up by the Sultans in the draft.

“Mohammad Rizwan has worked really hard and Allah Almighty has given him the reward for it,” Imad told Cricket Pakistan.

“The form he is in, it would have been great for us if we still had him. It would have made our team even stronger. Unfortunately, that will not happen.”

