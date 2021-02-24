I’m strict about my diet, Pakistan spinner capable of hitting big shots says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has revealed that he is strict about his diet and has worked hard on maintaining his fitness.

Imad is currently captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He noted that while he has been keeping a close eye on his fitness and diet, improvements can still be made going forward.

“I have worked hard on my fitness. It is a thing that gives you that something extra. I have been strict about my diet. I try to keep improving in this field,” the 32-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

The Kings, who are the defending champions, kicked off their PSL 6 campaign in style as they crushed the Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets.

Their next match will be against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

