Shocked I was chosen, Pakistan player on captaining a PSL team

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has admitted that he was shocked to be named captain of the Multan Sultans.

Rizwan previously played for the Karachi Kings, but parted ways with the team ahead of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Sultans picked him during the draft and subsequently appointed him as captain.

The 28-year-old revealed that he was just as surprised as the time when he was called up to Pakistan’s Under-19 team.

“My reaction over being appointed Multan Sultans’ captain was similar to what it was when I got called up [to the] Pakistan U-19 team. Back then, I was playing district cricket and could not believe that I was selected to play for [the] U-19 team,” Rizwan told Cricket Pakistan.

“I have been in and out of [the] PSL in the past and suddenly now I’m the captain. I don’t feel any pressure because I have done captaincy in the past and also played with most of these players but this decision was a bit surprising for me.”

Rizwan is currently the highest run-scorer in this year’s PSL with 112 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 71, at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 138.27.

