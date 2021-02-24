Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) having begun, Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said he doesn’t “see a weak link in the whole side”.

Imad said he is “really satisfied with the composition of our team” as it is composed of “seasoned players”.

“I am really satisfied with the composition of our team. We picked seasoned players and I don’t see a weak link in the whole side. I am very happy about the selection,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“All teams in the tournament are very good. The standard in the PSL is really high. All teams are good and there are no favorites. All teams are equal and you can’t pick a winner. Whoever plays well on a given day will come out on top.”

The Kings, who are the defending champions, kicked off their PSL 6 campaign in style as they crushed the Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets.

Their next match will be against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

