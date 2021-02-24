Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim jokingly said he hopes Multan Sultans skipper and Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan doesn’t do well against his side in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Rizwan has been on a run-scoring rampage as of late and Imad hopes that the Kings will be spared.

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan is currently the highest run-scorer with 112 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 71, at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 138.27.

“I hope he performs really well in the PSL apart from against us of course,” Imad told Cricket Pakistan.

The Kings and Sultans will clash on Saturday and once again on March 5.

