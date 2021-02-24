Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said Multan Sultans skipper and Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has proved everyone wrong with his performances lately.
Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.
In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.
Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.
The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.
In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan is currently the highest run-scorer with 112 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 71, at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 138.27.
“He has proved many people wrong which is a great thing in cricket. You should keep working hard and prove everyone wrong,” Imad told Cricket Pakistan. I am very happy with all my heart at the good thing that is happening to Rizwan.”
