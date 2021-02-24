Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that opening batsman Shan Masood was upset when he replaced him as captain of the Multan Sultans.

However, even though Masood was disappointed to have lost the leadership role, Rizwan said the 31-year-old assured him that “[he] will give his best for the side during the upcoming season”.

“Naturally Shan was upset about this decision for a couple of days but he has assured me that [he] will give his best for the side during the upcoming season,” Rizwan told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is currently the highest run-scorer in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 112 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 71, at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 138.27.

As for Masood, he was not selected in the playing XI for the team’s first two matches.

