Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has lauded Azam Khan for the “improvement he has shown” and has backed him to perform for the national team when he earns his call-up.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and Gladiators head coach Moin Khan, plays alongside Sarfaraz for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

Sarfaraz admitted that he has been really impressed with how hard Azam has been working and is confident that it is only a matter of time before the 22-year-old makes his international debut.

“Azam Khan has worked really hard and the improvement he has shown is commendable. In times to comes, he will perform will for the national side as well,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan. “Moin [Khan] bhai’s name is always associated with him but he tries to ignore it and only focus on his game.”

In the recent Pakistan Cup, Azam accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.

He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam in the ongoing PSL. If the talented youngster can adhere to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

In the opening game of PSL 6, Azam scored 17 runs off 14 balls against the Karachi Kings. However, the Gladiators lost the match by seven wickets.

Their next game will be against the Lahore Qalandars on Monday.

