Karachi Kings head coach Herschelle Gibbs said people need to stop expecting Pakistan captain Babar Azam to score 50-plus runs every time he walks out to the crease.

Azam has been in outstanding form as of late, but had a quieter series against South Africa.

In the two-Test series, he scored 122 runs, which included a top score of 77, at an average of 30.50.

He followed that up with 49 runs at an average of 16.33 in the three-match T20 series.

With the 26-year-old also making 24 runs off 20 balls, which included three boundaries, in the Kings’ seven-wicket win over the Quetta Gladiators, some people are concerned about whether Azam is going through a rough patch.

However, Gibbs feels it is unfair for people to think that Azam should be scoring a half-century every time he bats.

“He was the batsman of the tournament last year and he will be keen on proving that he can repeat that performance. He is not going through a bad patch, it’s just that his standards are so high that people expect him to score 50-plus runs whenever he goes out to bat and that is a little bit unfair,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Kings’ next game will be against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

