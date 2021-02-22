Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sarfaraz Ahmed said he wants fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to keep performing well.

Sarfaraz has been extremely impressed with Rizwan, who has been in golden form as of late.

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his red-hot form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

Rizwan, who is captaining the Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), did well in the team’s opening match against Islamabad United.

He scored 71 runs off 53 balls, which included eight boundaries and two sixes, but his efforts went in vain as the Sultans lost by three wickets.

“This is a great sign for Pakistan cricket that Mohammad Rizwan is performing well and leading the side to victories. I hope he continues to perform like this in the future as well,” Sarfaraz, who captains the Quetta Gladiators, told Cricket Pakistan.

