West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the top three players in the world in all formats.

Gayle also feels that Azam is one of the most dominant batsmen right now and added that he is the best player in Pakistan.

Azam has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

Azam is currently playing for the Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 24 runs off 20 balls, which included three boundaries, in the team’s seven-wicket win over the Quetta Gladiators.

“He [Babar Azam] is the best player in Pakistan and is in the top three in the world in all formats,” Gayle told Cricket Pakistan. “He is one of the most dominant players in the world and franchise cricket as well. I’m really happy for him and I hope he continues to make himself and his nation proud.”

The Kings’ next game will be against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

