Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has revealed that a club sandwich is his favourite pre or post-workout snack.

He also clarified that he likes it with white bread instead of brown.

“Club sandwich. With white bread, not brown,” the 28-year-old told ESPNcricinfo.

Amir, who retired from international cricket last year, is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He did extremely well in the Kings’ opening match against the Quetta Gladiators as he finished with figures of 1-14 off his four overs.

The Kings won the match by seven wickets and will be looking to secure their second win when they go up against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

