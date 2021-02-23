Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle has revealed that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is always batting as he is hungry to keep succeeding at the highest level.
Gayle noted that even after a net session has finished, Azam “goes to [the] side and continues batting, which goes on to show his temperament”.
Azam has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.
He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.
As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.
“I played with him in Karachi, he has got the hunger and is always batting. Even when the net session is over, he goes to [the] side and continues batting which goes on to show his temperament,” Gayle told Cricket Pakistan.
The Kings’ next game will be against Islamabad United on Wednesday.
