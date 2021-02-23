Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle has revealed that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is always batting as he is hungry to keep succeeding at the highest level.

Gayle noted that even after a net session has finished, Azam “goes to [the] side and continues batting, which goes on to show his temperament”.

Azam has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

“I played with him in Karachi, he has got the hunger and is always batting. Even when the net session is over, he goes to [the] side and continues batting which goes on to show his temperament,” Gayle told Cricket Pakistan.

The Kings’ next game will be against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Top three in the world in all formats, Chris Gayle on dominant and best player in Pakistan

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17160 ( 14.43 % ) Babar Azam 82135 ( 69.07 % ) Steve Smith 4047 ( 3.4 % ) Ben Stokes 4761 ( 4 % ) Kane Williamson 6128 ( 5.15 % ) Rashid Khan 729 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 237 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2168 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 456 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 326 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 775 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17160 ( 14.43 % ) Babar Azam 82135 ( 69.07 % ) Steve Smith 4047 ( 3.4 % ) Ben Stokes 4761 ( 4 % ) Kane Williamson 6128 ( 5.15 % ) Rashid Khan 729 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 237 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2168 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 456 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 326 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 775 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related