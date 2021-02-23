Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has said that he is too lazy to cook or even make tea.

His revelation came in an interview with ESPNcricinfo when he was asked about the one dish he’s really good at cooking.

The 28-year-old said, who is a big fan of Turkish food, said he “can’t make anything”.

“No way, I can’t make anything! I’m too lazy in this, I can’t even make tea,” he said.

Amir, who retired from international cricket last year, is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He did extremely well in the Kings’ opening match against the Quetta Gladiators as he finished with figures of 1-14 off his four overs.

The Kings won the match by seven wickets and will be looking to secure their second win when they go up against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

