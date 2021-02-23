Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir has revealed that legendary spinner Saeed Ajmal was a “very good cook”.

Amir recalled how delicious Ajmal’s dal was and added that the 43-year-old was “brilliant” when it came to dal and halal food.

“Some of the players are very good. I remember playing the T20 World Cup in West Indies in 2010. Saeed Ajmal was a very good cook,” he told ESPNcricinfo. “He made dal and I can’t remember what else, but it was beautiful. Very tasty.

“We were struggling to find halal food, but the hotel let us make our own food and Saeed bhai was brilliant in that.”

Amir, who retired from international cricket last year, is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He did extremely well in the Kings’ opening match against the Quetta Gladiators as he finished with figures of 1-14 off his four overs.

The Kings won the match by seven wickets and will be looking to secure their second win when they go up against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Too lazy to cook or even make tea, Pakistan player who can swing the ball a long way admits

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 995 ( 4.22 % ) Karachi Kings 2648 ( 11.24 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3451 ( 14.64 % ) Multan Sultans 947 ( 4.02 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1167 ( 4.95 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14358 ( 60.93 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 995 ( 4.22 % ) Karachi Kings 2648 ( 11.24 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3451 ( 14.64 % ) Multan Sultans 947 ( 4.02 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1167 ( 4.95 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14358 ( 60.93 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related