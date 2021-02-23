Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has said that he can eat Turkish food every day as he loves that particular cuisine.

Amir made the revelation during an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

Explaining why he really enjoys Turkish food, the 28-year-old said “it’s healthy and it’s good recovery food”.

“I love Turkish food. I can eat that every day. It’s grilled food, it’s healthy and it’s good recovery food. I like the mixed grills the most,” he said.

Amir, who retired from international cricket last year, is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He did extremely well in the Kings’ opening match against the Quetta Gladiators as he finished with figures of 1-14 off his four overs.

The Kings won the match by seven wickets and will be looking to secure their second win when they go up against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

