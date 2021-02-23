He loves Pakistani food, Amir on 35-year-old West Indies big-hitter

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has revealed that West Indies power-hitter Chadwick Walton loves Pakistani food.

Walton is currently playing with Amir for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 28-year-old noted that Walton is such a big fan of the food in Pakistan that he will eat everything.

“Most of the players know about biryani and mutton karahi. Chadwick Walton has been playing for Karachi Kings and he loves Pakistani food. He eats everything in Pakistan!” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Amir did extremely well in the Kings’ opening match against the Quetta Gladiators as he finished with figures of 1-14 off his four overs.

Walton, meanwhile, wasn’t picked for the match.

The Kings won the match by seven wickets and will be looking to secure their second win when they go up against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

