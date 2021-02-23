Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has revealed that before he bowls, he usually has a protein shake, fish and mashed potatoes.

Amir noted that he doesn’t like to eat anything heavy before going out to bowl in Tests or ODIs and thus avoids things like rice and chicken.

He added that if he were to eat such filling meals, it will cause him to become lazy.

“You have to manage yourself. You know your body and what it requires. During Test matches or ODIs, I won’t have any kind of heavy lunch if I’m bowling, and maybe I will [have] protein shakes or I might have a little bit of fish and mashed potato before bowling,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

“When you eat rice and chicken and stuff, you feel heavy so you can’t express yourself on the ground, you get lazy, so mostly during the games I eat protein.”

Amir, who retired from international cricket last year, is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He did extremely well in the Kings’ opening match against the Quetta Gladiators as he finished with figures of 1-14 off his four overs.

The Kings won the match by seven wickets and will be looking to secure their second win when they go up against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He was a master chef, Mohammad Amir on Pakistan player who could cook very tasty dal and halal food

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1051 ( 4.28 % ) Karachi Kings 2920 ( 11.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3923 ( 15.98 % ) Multan Sultans 1016 ( 4.14 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1220 ( 4.97 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14419 ( 58.74 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1051 ( 4.28 % ) Karachi Kings 2920 ( 11.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3923 ( 15.98 % ) Multan Sultans 1016 ( 4.14 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1220 ( 4.97 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14419 ( 58.74 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related