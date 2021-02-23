Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has said he can’t eat mutton karahi and ice cream, even though they are among his favourite foods.

Amir noted that as a professional cricketer, sacrifices must be made when it comes to a player’s diet and staying in shape.

The 28-year-old admitted that he could eat chocolate ice cream every day, but can’t do so.

“I do like mutton karahi, but you have to make sacrifices and that’s one [to go]. I could eat ice cream every day but I can’t. I love ice cream. Chocolate flavour,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Amir, who retired from international cricket last year, is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He did extremely well in the Kings’ opening match against the Quetta Gladiators as he finished with figures of 1-14 off his four overs.

The Kings won the match by seven wickets and will be looking to secure their second win when they go up against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

