Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is no stranger to taking five-wicket hauls and admitted that his cheat meal after getting one would be a biryani.

However, Amir made it clear that he doesn’t want any biryani, but one cooked by his wife since she is a “good cook and she makes a very good biryani”.

“Biryani. But only if my wife is cooking for me. She’s a good cook and she makes a very good biryani,” the 28-year-old told ESPNcricinfo.

Amir, who retired from international cricket last year, is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He did extremely well in the Kings’ opening match against the Quetta Gladiators as he finished with figures of 1-14 off his four overs.

The Kings won the match by seven wickets and will be looking to secure their second win when they go up against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop expecting him to score 50-plus runs every time, Herschelle Gibbs on Pakistan player people hold to extremely high standards

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1051 ( 4.28 % ) Karachi Kings 2919 ( 11.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3923 ( 15.98 % ) Multan Sultans 1016 ( 4.14 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1220 ( 4.97 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14419 ( 58.74 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1051 ( 4.28 % ) Karachi Kings 2919 ( 11.89 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3923 ( 15.98 % ) Multan Sultans 1016 ( 4.14 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1220 ( 4.97 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14419 ( 58.74 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related