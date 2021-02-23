Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir revealed that he eats McDonald’s once a week.

Explaining why he does it, the 28-year-old said his daughter loves McDonald’s and he has a meal at the fast food restaurant with her.

Amir noted that his favourite burger to order is the Filet-O-Fish.

“I can eat McDonald’s once in the week, because my daughter loves McDonald’s and I have to eat with her. I get the Filet-O-Fish,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Amir, who retired from international cricket last year, is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He did extremely well in the Kings’ opening match against the Quetta Gladiators as he finished with figures of 1-14 off his four overs.

The Kings won the match by seven wickets and will be looking to secure their second win when they go up against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

