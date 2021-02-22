Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Usman Khan Shinwari are all key players for the team in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Gladiators lost their opening game in the tournament to the Karachi Kings by seven wickets.

Sarfaraz scored seven runs, while Nawaz conceded 11 runs off two overs. Naseem gave away 23 runs from his two overs, but Hasnain was one of the standout performers as he finished with figures of 2-18 off four overs.

As for Shinwari, he ended up registering figures of 1-10 off two overs.

Anwar, meanwhile, wasn’t part of the playing XI.

“Mohammad Nawaz has always been a key player for us over the past seasons, while Anwar Ali has been in great form in domestic cricket. We also have the likes of Naseem [Shah], [Mohammad] Hasnain and Usman Shinwari,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on Monday.

