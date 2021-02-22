Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan firmly believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the top five batsmen in the world today.

Azam has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

“The kind of performances he [Babar Azam] has given in the last four or five years in all three formats, he is among the top five batsmen in the world at the moment,” Rashid told Cricket Pakistan.

Rashid, who is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars, admitted that he is looking forward to facing Babar Azam, who is representing the Karachi Kings, in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Qalandars are scheduled to face the Kings on February 28 and once again on March 14.

“I enjoy the challenge of bowling to the top players. Like in IPL, when I bowl to AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith, it shows me where I stand as a bowler and what I need to improve,” the 22-year-old said.

“I played against Babar in Asia Cup and I also played alongside him for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL, so we are also good friends. It will be a tough challenge to play against him, as the margin of error is very low against top batsman like him.”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17124 ( 14.45 % ) Babar Azam 81836 ( 69.05 % ) Steve Smith 4035 ( 3.4 % ) Ben Stokes 4748 ( 4.01 % ) Kane Williamson 6102 ( 5.15 % ) Rashid Khan 718 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 236 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2165 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 455 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 326 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 775 ( 0.65 % )

