Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has revealed that all his Pathan (Pashtun) fans wanted him to play for the Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While that didn’t work out since the Lahore Qalandars drafted him, Rashid is still glad to be playing in the tournament.

“All my Pathan fans wanted me to play for Peshawar Zalmi, but I am just happy to get a chance to play in PSL, which is the most important thing,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 22-year-old spin wizard thanked the Qalandars fans for showing him a lot of support, and added that he is determined to help them have a successful season.

In the team’s opening match against the Zalmi, which was Rashid’s PSL debut, he conceded just 14 runs off his four overs before smashing an unbeaten 27 off 15 balls to lead the Qalandars to a four-wicket win.

“I have been getting a lot of support on social media from the Lahore Qalandars fans since PSL draft. Lahore didn’t do well in the initial seasons of PSL, but still they had a massive fan following. That is very good for the team, as you need fans support when the team is going through a rough time,” he said.

“Qalandars played the PSL final last season, so the team has the momentum, skills and experience to do well in the upcoming season as well.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Always tough to face him because of his seam movement and accuracy, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on quality Sri Lanka bowler

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 899 ( 3.96 % ) Karachi Kings 2448 ( 10.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3101 ( 13.66 % ) Multan Sultans 856 ( 3.77 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1115 ( 4.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14278 ( 62.91 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 899 ( 3.96 % ) Karachi Kings 2448 ( 10.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3101 ( 13.66 % ) Multan Sultans 856 ( 3.77 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1115 ( 4.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14278 ( 62.91 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related