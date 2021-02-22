Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has admitted that he would love to go boom boom just like legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Since he is playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rashid is hoping to spend some time with Afridi, who is representing the Multan Sultans, and “learn from his experience as he has played all over the world”.

He added that he “would love get some batting tips as well, since he is called ‘Boom Boom’ and knows how to hit big sixes”.

“I didn’t get much time to discuss cricket with him. I have played only one game with him. I was so lucky to be in the same team as him during his last international match for World XI against West Indies at Lord’s,” the 22-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

“Hopefully in the upcoming PSL, I get to share some time with him and learn from his experience as he has played all over the world. I would love get some batting tips as well, since he is called ‘Boom Boom’ and knows how to hit big sixes.”

