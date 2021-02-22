Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has praised Sri Lanka pace bowler Dhammika Prasad for his wonderful international career.

This comes after Prasad announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Misbah admitted that he always found Prasad tough to face due to his seam movement and accuracy.

“Hi my friend Dhammika, I would like to congratulate you on such a good international cricketing career. I know it was a tough ride because of the injuries, but let me tell you my friend that you were a quality bowler and a tough competitor,” he said on a video posted on Prasad’s Twitter account.

“It was always tough to face you because of your seam movement and accuracy, and your competitiveness.

“It is tough to leave your passion, but life moves on and I know that because I already retired from this game [and] it was so tough for me. It is going to be tough for you, but wish you the best of luck for your future endeavours and I hope you can serve this game in a different capacity. Once again, wish you the best of luck in future.”

Prasad, 37, represented Sri Lanka in 25 Tests and took 75 wickets at an average of 35.97.

He also featured in 24 ODIs and claimed 32 wickets at an average of 30.50.

As for his T20 International career, he played one match but went wicketless.

