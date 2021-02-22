Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has revealed that he spoke to iconic seamer Umar Gul about the art of bowling yorkers.
The 18-year-old is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
With Gul being the franchise’s bowling coach, the talented youngster has been working closely with the 36-year-old.
Naseem Shah "we spoke a lot about fast-bowling, but mainly about the art of bowling Yorkers" #Cricket #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/MiwhGkDbDj
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 16, 2021
“We spoke a lot about fast bowling, but mainly about the art of bowling yorkers,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
The Gladiators lost their opening match in PSL 6 to the Karachi Kings by seven wickets.
Naseem only bowled two overs and conceded 23 runs.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Star of the show, Dan Christian on 20-year-old Pakistan player