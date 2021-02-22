Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has revealed that he spoke to iconic seamer Umar Gul about the art of bowling yorkers.

The 18-year-old is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With Gul being the franchise’s bowling coach, the talented youngster has been working closely with the 36-year-old.

“We spoke a lot about fast bowling, but mainly about the art of bowling yorkers,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Gladiators lost their opening match in PSL 6 to the Karachi Kings by seven wickets.

Naseem only bowled two overs and conceded 23 runs.

