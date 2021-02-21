Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has admitted that Pakistan is one of the most dangerous limited overs teams in the world.

His comments come after Pakistan agreed to tour South Africa in April for three ODIs and four T20 Internationals.

Smith, who is Cricket South Africa’s director of cricket, also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for agreeing to extend the T20 series from three matches to four.

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith "Pakistan have proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I’m sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld" #SAvPAK #cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 12, 2021

Graeme Smith "We are grateful to the PCB for agreeing to our request within a short period of time to increase the length of the trip by adding in a fourth T20I, which will give us some much-needed additional international content" #SAvPAK #cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 12, 2021

“Pakistan have proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited overs teams and I’m sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“We are grateful to the PCB for agreeing to our request within a short period of time to increase the length of the trip by adding in a fourth T20I, which will give us some much-needed additional international content.”

South Africa recently travelled to Pakistan for the first time in 14 years and lost the Test series 2-0 and the T20 series 2-1.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan has more cricketing talent than India, legendary cricketer says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17108 ( 14.47 % ) Babar Azam 81577 ( 69.02 % ) Steve Smith 4021 ( 3.4 % ) Ben Stokes 4741 ( 4.01 % ) Kane Williamson 6086 ( 5.15 % ) Rashid Khan 717 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 235 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2157 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 455 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 326 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 774 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17108 ( 14.47 % ) Babar Azam 81577 ( 69.02 % ) Steve Smith 4021 ( 3.4 % ) Ben Stokes 4741 ( 4.01 % ) Kane Williamson 6086 ( 5.15 % ) Rashid Khan 717 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 235 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2157 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 455 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 326 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 774 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related