Star of the show, Dan Christian on 20-year-old Pakistan player

Australia all-rounder Dan Christian has lavished praise on Pakistan pace bowler Arshad Iqbal following his superb performance for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opener against the Quetta Gladiators.

Arshad dismissed Azam Khan, Ben Cutting and Mohammad Hasnain to finish with figures of 3-16 off his four overs, which also included a maiden over.

The 20-year-old was named Man of the Match as the Kings kicked off their title defence with a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

“Thanks to all those who encouraged me to concentrate on my cricket in the last 24 hours. Thanks – my Karachi Kings team got off to the perfect start in defence of our title earlier tonight in the PSL with a comfortable win,” Christian said on Twitter. “20 year old Arshad Iqbal was the star!”

Christian registered figures of 1-12 off the two overs he bowled, but he claimed the key wicket of Chris Gayle, who smashed 39 runs off 24 balls.

