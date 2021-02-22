Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed believes West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle can help the team win this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sarfaraz is backing Gayle to have a big season and the flamboyant West Indian didn’t disappoint with the bat in the team’s opening match against the Karachi Kings as he smashed 39 runs off 24 balls, which included four boundaries and two sixes.

Even though the Gladiators ended up losing the match by seven wickets, Gayle’s performance was one of the only bright spots for them.

Having started with a bang, Sarfaraz is hoping Gayle keeps dominating with the bat as the tournament goes on.

“Chris Gayle was unable to perform according to expectations during his previous stints in PSL but hopefully this time he will have the best PSL of his career and win the title for us,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

“We will try to ensure that we don’t repeat the mistakes we made last year and put up a good show during the tournament.”

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on Monday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I would love to go boom boom just like him, Rashid Khan on Pakistan player who can smash gigantic sixes

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 920 ( 4.02 % ) Karachi Kings 2502 ( 10.93 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3164 ( 13.83 % ) Multan Sultans 875 ( 3.82 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1127 ( 4.93 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14293 ( 62.47 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 920 ( 4.02 % ) Karachi Kings 2502 ( 10.93 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3164 ( 13.83 % ) Multan Sultans 875 ( 3.82 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1127 ( 4.93 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14293 ( 62.47 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related